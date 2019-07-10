  1. Home
Bose Recalls EdgeMax® and FreeSpace® Loudspeakers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Professional use flush and surface mount loudspeakers
Hazard:

The loudspeaker’s mounting components can break causing the speakers to dislodge and fall from its installed location, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
July 10, 2019
Units:
About 77,500
Consumer Contact:

Bose at 800-576-1503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, email at BMSSafety@bose.com or online at www.bose.com or www.pro.bose.com and click on www.BoseBMSsafety.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves FreeSpace DS40F in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers manufactured before August 13, 2018, and all FreeSpace and EdgeMax in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers installed in commercial cooking environments. The loudspeakers were sold in black and white colors with “Bose” engraved on the front of them.  Model numbers and the date of manufacturing can be found on the label on the back of the loudspeaker. These professional loudspeakers were sold by Bose through authorized Bose resellers to commercial purchasers, not at retail to consumers, although affected loudspeakers may have been installed in commercial spaces open to the public.  These names and model numbers are included in the recall.

PRODUCT NAME

PHOTO

RECALLED MODEL NUMBERS/

SKUs

 

 

 

BOSE EdgeMax EM90/EM180 (In-ceiling/Flush-mount)

 

 

 

 

777189-0210

778844-0210

 

BOSE FreeSpace DS 16F

 

 

 

352419-0210

43053

43054

52123

29384

31945

40153

29383

40152

29685

35173

29385

31946

BOSE FreeSpace DS 16S/SE

 

 

 

40786

40785

52092

726793-0110

726793-0210

352416-0110

352416-0210

40783

52090

40784

52091

 

 

 

 

BOSE FreeSpace DS 40F

 

 

 

312278-0231

321278-0251

321278-0250

321278-025R

321278-0131

321278-0120

321278-0140

321278-0220

321278-0240

321278-024R

321278-0110

321278-0130

321278-013R

321278-0210

321278-0230

321278-023R
 

BOSE FreeSpace DS 40SE

 

 

726792-0110

726792-0210

321279-0150

321279-0250

321279-0110

321279-011R

321279-0120

321279-0220

321279-0210

321279-021R

321279-0130

321279-0230

BOSE FreeSpace DS 100F

 

 

40804

40805

52095

352421-0210

BOSE FreeSpace DS 100SE

 

 

 

40806

52097

40807

52098

726790-0110

726790-0210

294955-0110

294955-0210

352422-0110

352422-011R

352422-0210

BOSE FreeSpace 3 Flush-Mount Satellites

 

 

31938

31939

29827

40150

32036

29387

40149

BOSE FreeSpace 3 Series II Acoustimass (bass)

 

 

29686

40148

29386

40147

32033

31937

31936
 
Remedy:

Stop using the recalled loudspeakers immediately and contact Bose for instructions on receiving a free replacement or free safety cables. Bose is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports in the U.S. of speakers dislodging or falling from their installed locations, including one report of minor injuries.

Sold At:

Authorized Bose distributors nationwide.  EdgeMax models were sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for about $400.  FreeSpace DS 16 models were sold between February 2002 and January 2019 for between $65 and $95.  FreeSpace DS 40 models were sold between May 2010 and August 2018 for between $120 and $180.  FreeSpace DS 100 models were sold between January 2006 and January 2019 for between $160 and $250.   FreeSpace 3 models were sold between January 2002 and January 2019 for between $100 and $215. 

Importer(s):

Bose Corporation, of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-760
