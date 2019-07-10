Bose Recalls EdgeMax® and FreeSpace® Loudspeakers Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The loudspeaker’s mounting components can break causing the speakers to dislodge and fall from its installed location, posing an injury hazard.
Bose at 800-576-1503 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, email at BMSSafety@bose.com or online at www.bose.com or www.pro.bose.com and click on www.BoseBMSsafety.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves FreeSpace DS40F in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers manufactured before August 13, 2018, and all FreeSpace and EdgeMax in-ceiling/flush-mount loudspeakers installed in commercial cooking environments. The loudspeakers were sold in black and white colors with “Bose” engraved on the front of them. Model numbers and the date of manufacturing can be found on the label on the back of the loudspeaker. These professional loudspeakers were sold by Bose through authorized Bose resellers to commercial purchasers, not at retail to consumers, although affected loudspeakers may have been installed in commercial spaces open to the public. These names and model numbers are included in the recall.
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
PHOTO
|
RECALLED MODEL NUMBERS/
SKUs
|
|
|
|
BOSE EdgeMax EM90/EM180 (In-ceiling/Flush-mount)
|
|
777189-0210
778844-0210
|
BOSE FreeSpace DS 16F
|
|
352419-0210
43053
43054
52123
29384
31945
40153
29383
40152
29685
35173
29385
31946
|
BOSE FreeSpace DS 16S/SE
|
|
40786
40785
52092
726793-0110
726793-0210
352416-0110
352416-0210
40783
52090
40784
52091
|
|
|
|
BOSE FreeSpace DS 40F
|
|
312278-0231
321278-0251
321278-0250
321278-025R
321278-0131
321278-0120
321278-0140
321278-0220
321278-0240
321278-024R
321278-0110
321278-0130
321278-013R
321278-0210
321278-0230
321278-023R
|
BOSE FreeSpace DS 40SE
|
|
726792-0110
726792-0210
321279-0150
321279-0250
321279-0110
321279-011R
321279-0120
321279-0220
321279-0210
321279-021R
321279-0130
321279-0230
|
BOSE FreeSpace DS 100F
|
|
40804
40805
52095
352421-0210
|
BOSE FreeSpace DS 100SE
|
|
40806
52097
40807
52098
726790-0110
726790-0210
294955-0110
294955-0210
352422-0110
352422-011R
352422-0210
|
BOSE FreeSpace 3 Flush-Mount Satellites
|
|
31938
31939
29827
40150
32036
29387
40149
|
BOSE FreeSpace 3 Series II Acoustimass (bass)
|
|
29686
40148
29386
40147
32033
31937
31936
Stop using the recalled loudspeakers immediately and contact Bose for instructions on receiving a free replacement or free safety cables. Bose is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received nine reports in the U.S. of speakers dislodging or falling from their installed locations, including one report of minor injuries.
Authorized Bose distributors nationwide. EdgeMax models were sold between August 2017 and January 2019 for about $400. FreeSpace DS 16 models were sold between February 2002 and January 2019 for between $65 and $95. FreeSpace DS 40 models were sold between May 2010 and August 2018 for between $120 and $180. FreeSpace DS 100 models were sold between January 2006 and January 2019 for between $160 and $250. FreeSpace 3 models were sold between January 2002 and January 2019 for between $100 and $215.
Bose Corporation, of Framingham, Mass.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800