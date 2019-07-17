  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Bodum Recalls Toasters Due to Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Bodum Bistro Toasters
Hazard:

The recalled toasters can leak electric current when operating at the maximum normal temperature, posing a shock hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 17, 2019
Units:
About 2,400 (In addition, about 1,480 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Bodum toll-free at 833-722-6386 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bodum.com and click on Product Advisories for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two models of the Bodum Bistro toaster in stainless steel: (1) a two-slice model with SKU 10709-16-4 and (2) a four-slice model with SKU 11840-16.  The SKU number appears on the bottom of the toaster. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the side of the products.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toasters and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the toaster for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

No injuries have been reported in the U.S. There were eight reports of consumers being shocked when touching the toaster in Canada.

Sold At:

Crate & Barrel and home appliance stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2018 through June 2019 for between $24 and $44.

Manufacturer(s):

EnTech Products Ltd., of Hong Kong, China

Importer(s):

Bodum USA Inc., New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-169
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Lifetime Brands Recalls Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards
Far East Brokers Recalls Pineapple Corer & Slicers Due to Laceration Hazard
Meijer Recalls French Fry Cutters Due to Laceration Hazard
Beaba Recalls Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders Due to Laceration Hazard
Greenfield World Trade Recalls Food Dehydrators Due to Fire Hazard