BCI Burke Recalls Merge Playground Climbers Due to Entrapment Hazard

Name of product:
Merge Playground Climbers
Hazard:

A welded rung opening on the sides of the climber poses an entrapment hazard to children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 19, 2019
Units:
About 440
Consumer Contact:

BCI Burke at 800-356-2070 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.bciburke.com and click on the Recall Information tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Burke Merge metal climbers used on playground equipment for children to climb up to access the play structure. “Burke” is printed on identification labels that are placed on the exterior of the play structure.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Merge Climbers and block them off from children’s use.  BCI Burke is contacting all known owners directly by certified mail, and Burke representatives will inspect and replace climbers that are not compliant with the current voluntary standard for this product.

Incidents/Injuries:

 None reported.

Sold At:

Through Burke sales representatives or Burke direct from November 2015 through August 2019 for about $1,460.

Manufacturer(s):

BCI Burke Company, of Fond du Lac, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-044
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
