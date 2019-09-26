ASKO Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

The dishwasher power cord can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
ASKO North America toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at NAsupport@asko.com, or online at www.askona.com and click “Customer Care,” then “Safety Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ASKO dishwashers with the serial numbers listed below. The recalled dishwashers come in stainless steel with customizable doors and handles, and each is about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack. The following model and serial numbers are printed on the inside the inside on the left side of the dishwasher door opening:
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
D5426XLS
|
49130164130001 through 49130171830050
|
D5526XLFI
|
49130464130001 through 49130480530127
|
D5526XXLFI
|
49130564130143 through 49130573530207
|
D5436XLS
|
49223164130001 through 49223173531000
|
D5536XLFI
|
49256564130001 through 49256572730426
|
D5536XXLFI
|
49256664230001 through 49256695030114
|
D5536XXLFISOF
|
49256764230001 through 49256772830024
|
D5636XLHS/TH
|
49256864130001 through 49256872430334
|
D5636XLHS/PH
|
49256964130001 through 49256971230025
|
D5636XXLHS/TH
|
49257064130001 through 49257073430220
|
D5636XXLHS/PH
|
49257164130106 through 49257184230232
|
D5636XXLSHI
|
49261264130001 through 49261273438338
|
D5556XXLFI
|
49263264230001 through 49263273930290
|
D5656XXLHS/TH
|
49263364630001 through 49263372830060
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, turn off power to the dishwasher at the circuit board and contact ASKO to schedule a free, in-home repair.
ASKO North America has received 53 reports of the power cord overheating. No property damage has been reported. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at ASKO North America authorized dealers nationwide from October 2016 through July 2019 for between $1,000 and $2,200.
Gorenje Group, of Slovenia
ASKO Distribution North America LLC, of Madison, Wis.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800