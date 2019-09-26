  1. Home
ASKO Recalls Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
ASKO dishwashers
Hazard:

The dishwasher power cord can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 26, 2019
Units:
About 26,600 (in addition, about 4,300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

ASKO North America toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at NAsupport@asko.com, or online at www.askona.com and click “Customer Care,” then “Safety Notices” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves ASKO dishwashers with the serial numbers listed below. The recalled dishwashers come in stainless steel with customizable doors and handles, and each is about 24 inches wide, 22 inches deep and between 32 and 35 inches tall. ASKO is printed in the front and in the center on the top dish rack. The following model and serial numbers are printed on the inside the inside on the left side of the dishwasher door opening:

Model Number

Serial Number Range

D5426XLS

49130164130001 through 49130171830050

D5526XLFI

49130464130001 through 49130480530127

D5526XXLFI

49130564130143 through 49130573530207

D5436XLS

49223164130001 through 49223173531000

D5536XLFI

49256564130001 through 49256572730426

D5536XXLFI

49256664230001 through 49256695030114

D5536XXLFISOF

49256764230001 through 49256772830024

D5636XLHS/TH

49256864130001 through 49256872430334

D5636XLHS/PH

49256964130001 through 49256971230025

D5636XXLHS/TH

49257064130001 through 49257073430220

D5636XXLHS/PH

49257164130106 through 49257184230232

D5636XXLSHI

49261264130001 through 49261273438338

D5556XXLFI

49263264230001 through 49263273930290

D5656XXLHS/TH

49263364630001 through 49263372830060

Model Number

Serial Number Range

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, turn off power to the dishwasher at the circuit board and contact ASKO to schedule a free, in-home repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

ASKO North America has received 53 reports of the power cord overheating. No property damage has been reported. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at ASKO North America authorized dealers nationwide from October 2016 through July 2019 for between $1,000 and $2,200.

Manufacturer(s):

Gorenje Group, of Slovenia

Importer(s):

ASKO Distribution North America LLC, of Madison, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Slovenia
Recall number:
19-210
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
