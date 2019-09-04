  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Artizen Oils Recalls Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements, Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Artizen Oils Wintergreen and Birch 100 percent Pure & Natural Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils
Hazard:

The bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 4, 2019
Units:
About 6,000
Consumer Contact:

Artizen Oils at 800-986-9413 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email at support@artizenoils.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at artizenoils.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall includes all 1- and 2-ounce clear glass bottles of wintergreen and birch essential oils purchased prior to April 15, 2019. The label on each bottle displays Artizen Oils’ logo and the name of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the essential oils from the reach of children and contact Artizen Oils for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at eBay.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through April  2019 for between $10 and $17.

Manufacturer(s):

Artizen Oils LLC, of Denver, Colo.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-199
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Wintergreen Essential Oil Recalled by Epic Business Services Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Nature’s Truth Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements
TriDerma Recalls Pain Relief Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Propane Torches Due to Burn Hazard
Lotus Foods Recalls Ramen Noodle Soup Cups Due to Fire and Burn Hazards