  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Havoc recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The upper front suspension arms can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 22, 2019
Units:
About 1,700
Consumer Contact:

Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://arcticcatoffroad.txtsv.com/ and click on Recall Information located at the bottom of the page for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 and 2019 Textron Havoc recreational off-highway vehicles manufactured by Arctic Cat. The two-seat vehicles come in four color combinations: charcoal metallic/bronze, green/black, red/black or white/black. The vehicles have Textron Off Road printed on each side of the hood and Havoc on each side of the rear cargo box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Arctic Cat has received six reports of front suspension arm failures. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Textron Off Road and Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2018 through April 2019 for between $13,800 and $17,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-746
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Revelate Designs Recalls Bicycle Seat Bags Due to Crash, Injury Hazards
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Igloo Recalls Marine Coolers Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards
BRP Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Specialized Recalls Bicycles with Steerer Tube Collars Due to Fall and Injury Hazards