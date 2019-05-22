Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The upper front suspension arms can fail, posing a crash hazard.
Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://arcticcatoffroad.txtsv.com/ and click on Recall Information located at the bottom of the page for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2018 and 2019 Textron Havoc recreational off-highway vehicles manufactured by Arctic Cat. The two-seat vehicles come in four color combinations: charcoal metallic/bronze, green/black, red/black or white/black. The vehicles have Textron Off Road printed on each side of the hood and Havoc on each side of the rear cargo box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Arctic Cat has received six reports of front suspension arm failures. No crashes or injuries have been reported.
Textron Off Road and Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2018 through April 2019 for between $13,800 and $17,000.
Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.
