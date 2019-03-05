Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Fuel can leak from the fuel line, posing a fire hazard.
This recall involves Model Year 2019 Textron Havoc off-highway utility vehicles manufactured by Arctic Cat. The two-seat vehicles come in three color combinations: Charcoal metallic/black, red/black or white/black. The vehicles have Textron Off Road printed on each side of the hood and Havoc on each side of the rear cargo box. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) ending in 9007497 through 9007717 are included in this recall. The VIN is stamped under the vehicle’s front hood.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Textron Off Road and Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from October 2018 through January 2019 for between $14,000 and $18,000.
Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.
