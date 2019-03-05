  1. Home
Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Havoc off-highway utility vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

Fuel can leak from the fuel line, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 5, 2019
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at and click on Recall Information located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Model Year 2019 Textron Havoc off-highway utility vehicles manufactured by Arctic Cat. The two-seat vehicles come in three color combinations: Charcoal metallic/black, red/black or white/black. The vehicles have Textron Off Road printed on each side of the hood and Havoc on each side of the rear cargo box. Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) ending in 9007497 through 9007717 are included in this recall. The VIN is stamped under the vehicle’s front hood.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Textron Off Road and Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from October 2018 through January 2019 for between $14,000 and $18,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-726
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

