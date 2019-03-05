Arctic Cat Recalls Textron Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The lower front suspension arm can fail, posing a crash hazard.
Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.textronoffroad.com and click on Recall Information located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2018 Stampede and Rustler model side by side Arctic Cat off-highway vehicles with VIN number 9003240 through 9004062. The recalled vehicles were sold in multiple colors, have four wheels and side-by-side seating for two or four people. The Stampede models have Textron Off Road on each side of the hood area and Stampede on each side of the box. The Rustler models have Rustler 850 on each side of the hood area and 4X4 on each side of the box. The Vin number is located under the front hood on all models.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact TSV/Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly. If you need assistance locating an authorized dealer to conduct this repair, contact Arctic Cat.
The firm has received four reports of front suspension arm failures. No injuries or crashes have been reported.
Textron Off Road and Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from September 2017 through December 2018 for between $13,800 and $16,000.
Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga
