Arctic Cat Recalls Snowmobiles Due to Fire Hazard

While operating the snowmobile the exhaust can flame from the muffler outlet, posing a fire hazard.
Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Model Year 2018 and 2019 Arctic Cat snowmobile models M8000, XF8000, ZR8000, and Norseman X8000. The vehicles were produced in a variety of color combinations and track lengths. The vehicles all have 8000 on each side of the front hood/side panel area and ARCTIC CAT on the rear snow-flap. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right foot rest.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Arctic Cat has received 70 reports of melting plastic around the exhaust outlet area and four reports of the plastic catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2017 through February 2019 for between about $13,800 and $18,000
Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn.
