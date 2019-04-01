Amerex Group Recalls Infant Fur Jackets Due to Choking Hazard

The jacket’s snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Amerex Group at 800-230-3418 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at InfantJacketRecall@AmerexGroup.com or online at www.amerexgroup.com and click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a faux fur mid-weight jacket sold in infant sizes 12 to 24 months. The underside of the jacket’s label contains the printed style number C2185125-CT or C218525. Amerex Group is printed on a label underneath the washing instructions label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, stop using it and contact Amerex Group for a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of the snaps detaching from the jacket, including one report of a child that began to choke.
Carter’s, Century 21 Stores, TJ Maxx/Marshalls, stores nationwide and online at www.Zulily.com and www.carters.com from July 2018 through February 2019 for about $65.
Pinghu Tianli Garment Co., LTD, of Jiaxing, China
Amerex Group, LLC, of New York, N.Y.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800