Alpha Guardian Recalls Stack-On Gun Safes Due to Lock Failure and Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Stack-On Sentinel gun safe
Hazard:

A bolt malfunction can cause the safe to open without the use of a key or combination, allowing access to any firearms stored inside, posing an injury hazard.    

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 21, 2019
Units:
About 1,250
Consumer Contact:

Alpha Guardian toll-free at 833-255-9827 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email at DCSG@AlphaGuardian.com and online at www.Alpha Guardian.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Stack-On Sentinel model safe.  The black steel safe is used to store firearms and valuables. It measures 40 inches by 25 inches by 55 inches.  It has three shelves and can store approximately ten firearms. The style number FSS18-64-MB-E-S can be found on the shipping packaging.  The “Sentinel” name appears on the front of the safe.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the safe and contact Alpha Guardian for instructions on receiving a free replacement safe or a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Alpha Guardian has received one report of the safe opening, resulting in no injuries.

Sold At:

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide from November 2018 through December 2018 for about $700.

Manufacturer(s):

Alpha Guardian, of Henderson, Nev.

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
19-087
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

