Air Rifles Recalled by DIANA Can Unexpectedly Discharge; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The air rifle can unexpectedly discharge even if the safety is engaged. This can result in a serious injury or death.
AIR VENTURI toll-free at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.airventuri.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle with 2-stage adjustable trigger. The recalled products are .177 and .22 caliber, pre-charged pneumatic air rifles that are powered by a compressed air cylinder. “DIANA Stormrider” as well as the caliber and serial number are printed on each affected air rifle. Air rifles with the following item and serial numbers are included in the recall:
Recalled DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles
|
Item Numbers
|
1900001 & 1900101
|
Serial Numbers
|
2318220145032949E - 2318229955034368E
|
|
2318229955075924I - 2318229955076323I
Consumers should immediately stop using the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles and contact Air Venturi to receive a free Trigger Upgrade repair kit and installation instructions. The repair is made by removing the trigger guard, replacing the current trigger with a new trigger and re-installing the trigger guard using the Allen Keys provided in the Upgrade repair kit. DIANA and its importer, AIR VENTURI, are contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of a premature discharge of the air rifle. No injuries have been reported.
Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot, and other air rifle retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, PyramydAir.com and AirGunDepot.com from July 2018 through June 2019 for about $220.
Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory, of China
Air Venturi, of Cleveland, Ohio
DIANA Mayer & Grammelspacher GmbH & Co.KG, of Germany
