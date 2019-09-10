  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Air Rifles Recalled by DIANA Can Unexpectedly Discharge; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Name of product:
DIANA® Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles
Hazard:

The air rifle can unexpectedly discharge even if the safety is engaged. This can result in a serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 10, 2019
Units:
About 1,400
Consumer Contact:

AIR VENTURI toll-free at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.airventuri.com  and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifle with 2-stage adjustable trigger. The recalled products are .177 and .22 caliber, pre-charged pneumatic air rifles that are powered by a compressed air cylinder. “DIANA Stormrider” as well as the caliber and serial number are printed on each affected air rifle.  Air rifles with the following item and serial numbers are included in the recall:

                                           Recalled DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 Air Rifles

Item Numbers

1900001 & 1900101

Serial Numbers

2318220145032949E - 2318229955034368E

 

2318229955075924I  - 2318229955076323I

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the DIANA Stormrider Gen 2 air rifles and contact Air Venturi to receive a free Trigger Upgrade repair kit and installation instructions. The repair is made by removing the trigger guard, replacing the current trigger with a new trigger and re-installing the trigger guard using the Allen Keys provided in the Upgrade repair kit. DIANA and its importer, AIR VENTURI, are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a premature discharge of the air rifle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Pyramyd Air, Air Gun Depot, and other air rifle retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, PyramydAir.com and AirGunDepot.com from July 2018 through June 2019 for about $220.

Manufacturer(s):

Shaoxing Snowpeak Air Gun Factory, of China

Importer(s):

Air Venturi, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Private Labeler:

 DIANA Mayer & Grammelspacher GmbH & Co.KG, of Germany

Recall number:
19-203
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kawasaki USA Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Gator Utility Vehicles Recalled by John Deere Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Decathlon USA Recalls Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death
Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles Due to Choking Hazard