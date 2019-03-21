Air King America Recalls Wall-Mounted Range Hoods Due to Injury Hazard

The wall mounting anchors provided with the range hoods do not adequately secure the hood to the wall, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.
Air King America toll free at 877-304-3785 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. E.T. Monday through Friday, email at AKVALrecall@airkinglimited.com or online at www.airkinglimited.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Air King Valencia wall-mounted range hoods in 30 and 36 inch widths. The Range hoods are approximately 18 inches high without the vertical exhaust duct cover. The affected range hoods are sold in the following finishes: stainless steel, white and black. The Air King name is located on the motor housing behind the removable grease filters. This recall only includes VAL and ESVAL series hoods.
|
Model
|
Product Name
|
ESVAL30
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL30B
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL30BL
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL30S
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL30SS
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL30W
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL30WH
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
ESVAL36
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
ESVAL36BL
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
ESVAL36S
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
ESVAL36SS
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
ESVAL36W
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
ESVAL36WH
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
TVWS930SS
|
Valencia Series
|
VAL30B
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30BAB
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30BLK
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30S
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30SAB
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30SS
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30W
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30WAB
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL30WHT
|
Valencia Series 30” Range Hood
|
VAL36B
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36BAB
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36BLK
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36S
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36SAB
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36SS
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36W
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36WAB
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
|
VAL36WHT
|
Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
Consumers should immediately stop using and inspect range hoods per the instructions provided at www.airkinglimited.com/recall to determine if included in recall. Air King will provide customers with recalled units free replacement wall anchors and repairs by a qualified technician.
Air King America has received one report of a Valencia Range Hood coming loose from the wall soon after installation resulting in minor damage to the cook top. No injuries were reported.
Independent electrical supply distributors nationwide and online including HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Build.com and Amazon.com from 2009 through 2018 for about $550.
Air King America, LLC, of West Chester, Pa..
