Air King America Recalls Wall-Mounted Range Hoods Due to Injury Hazard

Air King Valencia Wall-Mounted Range Hoods
The wall mounting anchors provided with the range hoods do not adequately secure the hood to the wall, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.

Repair
March 21, 2019
About 5,000 (In addition, about 3,240 were sold in Canada)
Air King America toll free at 877-304-3785 from 8 a.m.  to 5 p.m. E.T. Monday through Friday, email at AKVALrecall@airkinglimited.com or online at www.airkinglimited.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

This recall involves Air King Valencia wall-mounted range hoods in 30 and 36 inch widths. The Range hoods are approximately 18 inches high without the vertical exhaust duct cover.  The affected range hoods are sold in the following finishes: stainless steel, white and black. The Air King name is located on the motor housing behind the removable grease filters. This recall only includes VAL and ESVAL series hoods.
 

Model

 Product Name

ESVAL30

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL30B

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL30BL

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL30S

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL30SS

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL30W

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL30WH

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

ESVAL36

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

ESVAL36BL

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

ESVAL36S

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

ESVAL36SS

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

ESVAL36W

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

ESVAL36WH

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

TVWS930SS

Valencia Series

VAL30B

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30BAB

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30BLK

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30S

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30SAB

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30SS

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30W

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30WAB

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL30WHT

Valencia Series 30” Range Hood

VAL36B

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36BAB

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36BLK

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36S

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36SAB

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36SS

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36W

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36WAB

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood

VAL36WHT

Valencia Series 36” Range Hood
 
Consumers should immediately stop using and inspect range hoods per the instructions provided at www.airkinglimited.com/recall to determine if included in recall.  Air King will provide customers with recalled units free replacement wall anchors and repairs by a qualified technician. 

Air King America has received one report of a Valencia Range Hood coming loose from the wall soon after installation resulting in minor damage to the cook top. No injuries were reported.

Independent electrical supply distributors nationwide and online including HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Build.com and Amazon.com from 2009 through 2018 for about $550.

Air King America, LLC, of West Chester, Pa..

United States
19-086
