Aegean Apparel Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s robes and pajama pants
Hazard:

The children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 29, 2019
Units:
About 500
Consumer Contact:

Aegean Apparel at 800-864-9403 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday email at contactus@aegeanapparel.com or online at www.aegeanapparel.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Aegean Apparel children’s robes and pajama pants. The robe is a 100 percent polyester micro fleece. It is hooded with long sleeves, a belt sewn into the back and two front pockets. The robe is light green with a gray and orange cat print with cat ears sewn onto the robe’s hood. The pajama pants are 100 percent polyester in white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat print. Both garments were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large and have “Kings n Queens by Aegean Apparel” on its label. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and contact Aegean Apparel for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.aegeanapparel.com from November 2016 through October 2018 for $30 for the pants and about $60 for the robe.

Importer(s):

Aegean Apparel, Inc. of Dayton, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-128
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

