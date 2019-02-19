  1. Home
Academy Sports + Outdoors Recalls Turkey Fryer Due to Fire Hazard

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 9, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg turkey fryers
Hazard:

The turkey fryer spout can leak oil, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 19, 2019
Units:
About 3000
Consumer Contact:

Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@academy.com or online at www.academy.com and click on the “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Academy Sports + Outdoors Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg which is a turkey fryer made of stainless steel and powered by propane. The fryer, including the legs, measures 34 inches high by 17 inches wide. The item number is 157826 and is located on a label on one of the four legs.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Outdoor Gourmet Turkey Keg and return it to any Academy Sports + Outdoors store for a full refund and a $50 Academy gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

Academy Sports + Outdoors has received two reports of a Turkey Keg leaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2018 through December 2018 for about $150.

Manufacturer(s):

Shinerich Industrial, Ltd., of Shenzhen China

Importer(s):

Academy, Ltd. d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-067
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
