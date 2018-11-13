  1. Home
  2. Recalls

YTL International Recalls Log Splitters Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
County Line log splitters
Hazard:

The log splitter’s welding on the tongue box assembly can crack and cause the log splitter tank to disconnect from the rest of unit, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
November 13, 2018
Units:
About 1,460
Consumer Contact:

YTL International toll-free at 888-723-6534 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Parts@ytlinternational.com or online at www.ytlinternational.com and click on Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2018 County Line brand 40 ton hydraulic log splitters with model number YTL-016-93. The log splitters are black and gray with Country Line printed on the hydraulic cylinder. Units with serial numbers ranging from SP20LSP400118060001 through SP20LSP400118060728 and SP20LSP400118080001 through SP20LSP400118080728 are included in this recall. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label located on the beam of each log splitter.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact YTL International for a free replacement tongue box assembly. YTL is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

YTL International has received three reports of the tongue box assembly’s welding cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide from August 2018 through October 2018 for about $2,000.

Importer(s):

YTL International, of Cerritos, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-715
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kubota Recalls Mowers and Compact Tractors Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Traeger Grills Recalls Wood Pellet Grills Due to Fire Hazard
John Deere Recalls Gator Utility Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Koehler-Bright Star Recalls Flashlights Due to Explosion Hazard
A&I Recalls Tractor Canopies Due To Injury Hazard