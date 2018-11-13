YTL International Recalls Log Splitters Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The log splitter’s welding on the tongue box assembly can crack and cause the log splitter tank to disconnect from the rest of unit, posing an injury hazard.
YTL International toll-free at 888-723-6534 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Parts@ytlinternational.com or online at www.ytlinternational.com and click on Recall for more information.
This recall involves model year 2018 County Line brand 40 ton hydraulic log splitters with model number YTL-016-93. The log splitters are black and gray with Country Line printed on the hydraulic cylinder. Units with serial numbers ranging from SP20LSP400118060001 through SP20LSP400118060728 and SP20LSP400118080001 through SP20LSP400118080728 are included in this recall. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label located on the beam of each log splitter.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled log splitters and contact YTL International for a free replacement tongue box assembly. YTL is contacting all known purchasers directly.
YTL International has received three reports of the tongue box assembly’s welding cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide from August 2018 through October 2018 for about $2,000.
YTL International, of Cerritos, Calif.
