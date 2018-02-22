  1. Home
Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Yamaha Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs)
Hazard:

The brake cables on the golf cars and PTVs can fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 22, 2018
Units:
About 161,000
Consumer Contact:

Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on the Recall Tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the following model year 2015 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars , PTVs and utility vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label under the seat on the left or right side.

 

Model Name

Model Year

Model Number

Serial Number Range

The DRIVE Models

YDRA

(Gas)

2015

JC0

0600101~0606900

JC2

0200101~0211800

JW8

0500101~0516400

2016

JC0

0700101~0706598

JC2

0300101~0312000

JW8

0600101~0614300

The DRIVE Models

YDRE

(Electric)

2015

JC1

0600101~0603300

JW9

0500101~0518300

2016

JC1

0700101~0703500

JC3

0000101~0004700

JW9

0600101~0618100

The DRIVE 2 Models

DR2A

(Gas)

2017

J0A

0000101~0010100

J0B

0000101~0016900

J0D

0000101~0007200

2018

J0A

0100101~0105300

J0B

0100101~0107287

J0D

0100101~0104700

The DRIVE 2 Models

DR2E

(Electric)

2017

J0C

0000101~0011400

J0E

0000101~0002900

J0J

0000101~0001999

2018

J0C

0100101~0105482

J0E

0100101~0101300

J0J

0100101~0100798

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled Golf Cars and PTVs and contact a local Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 285 reports of brake cables failing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Yamaha Golf Car dealers nationwide from November 2014 through December 2017 for between $5,900 and $7,700.

Manufacturer(s):

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, of Newnan, Ga.

Distributor(s):

Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.

Manufactured In:
Assembled in United States
Recall number:
18-725
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
