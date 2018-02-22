Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The brake cables on the golf cars and PTVs can fail, posing a crash hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves the following model year 2015 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars , PTVs and utility vehicles. The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label under the seat on the left or right side.
|
Model Name
|
Model Year
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
The DRIVE Models
YDRA
(Gas)
|
2015
|
JC0
|
0600101~0606900
|
JC2
|
0200101~0211800
|
JW8
|
0500101~0516400
|
2016
|
JC0
|
0700101~0706598
|
JC2
|
0300101~0312000
|
JW8
|
0600101~0614300
|
The DRIVE Models
YDRE
(Electric)
|
2015
|
JC1
|
0600101~0603300
|
JW9
|
0500101~0518300
|
2016
|
JC1
|
0700101~0703500
|
JC3
|
0000101~0004700
|
JW9
|
0600101~0618100
|
The DRIVE 2 Models
DR2A
(Gas)
|
2017
|
J0A
|
0000101~0010100
|
J0B
|
0000101~0016900
|
J0D
|
0000101~0007200
|
2018
|
J0A
|
0100101~0105300
|
J0B
|
0100101~0107287
|
J0D
|
0100101~0104700
|
The DRIVE 2 Models
DR2E
(Electric)
|
2017
|
J0C
|
0000101~0011400
|
J0E
|
0000101~0002900
|
J0J
|
0000101~0001999
|
2018
|
J0C
|
0100101~0105482
|
J0E
|
0100101~0101300
|
J0J
|
0100101~0100798
Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled Golf Cars and PTVs and contact a local Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
The firm has received 285 reports of brake cables failing. No injuries have been reported.
Yamaha Golf Car dealers nationwide from November 2014 through December 2017 for between $5,900 and $7,700.
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, of Newnan, Ga.
Yamaha Golf-Car Company, of Kennesaw, Ga.
