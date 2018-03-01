  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Woodstream Recalls Mosquito Magnet Traps Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Mosquito Magnet traps
Hazard:

The recalled mosquito traps can become damaged if cleaning it while powered on with the company’s Quick Clear Cartridge kits and can propel broken pieces of the regulator, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 6, 2018
Units:
About 28,000 in U.S.
Consumer Contact:

Woodstream Corporation toll-free at 877-224-1538 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@woodstream.com or online at www.mosquitomagnet.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mosquito Magnet traps and Quick Clear Cartridge kits. The traps are designed to attract and capture mosquitos and other insects into the vacuum, where they dehydrate and die. The traps connect to a 20 gallon propane tank and measure about 30 to 35 inches tall. They were sold in green or green/gray combination with a black and green plastic stand. “Mosquito Magnet” is printed on the top front of the units. The model name, model number and serial number are printed on the back of the traps. The traps use Woodstream’s Quick Clear Cartridge kits to clean out the nozzle after changing propane tanks.

The following models are included in the recall:

 

Model

Model Number

Serial Number

Independence

MM3200

IN01450- IN01625

Executive

MM3300

EX01444- EX01630

Commander

MM3400

CM01503- CM01621

Patriot

MM4100

PT01438- PT01542

Patriot/Patriot Plus

MM4200

PT0142- PT01642
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Quick Clear Cartridge kits on recalled mosquito magnet traps and contact Woodstream for a free repair of the regulator hose.

Incidents/Injuries:

There has been one report of damage to the mosquito trap line regulator while using the Quick Clear Cartridge kits. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Home Depot and various hardware and home improvement stores and online at www.mosquitomagnets.com from December of 2014 through December of 2016 for between $330 and $1,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Woodstream Corporation, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Importer(s):

Woodstream Corporation, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Distributor(s):

Woodstream Corporation, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-114
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; Made by Yayi
NEMO Equipment Recalls Stargaze Recliner Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at REI
Husqvarna Recalls Residential Zero Turn Riding Mowers Due to Fire Hazard
Cordless Electric Chainsaws Recalled Due to Injury Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading
John Deere Recalls ZTrak Riding Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)