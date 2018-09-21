Woodcraft Recalls Clip-On Adapters for Motorcycle Handlebars Due to Crash Hazard

The adapter plate on the motorcycle handlebars can crack and fail, posing a crash hazard.
Woodcraft toll-free at 888-442-6996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@woodcraft-cfm.com or online at www.woodcraft-cfm.com and click on the adapter plate link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Woodcraft clip-on on adapter plates. The adapter plates are the center part of the assembly sold to replace your handlebars with a clip-on style set up that can be adjusted for street riding or track use. They can be installed either in an “up” or “down” position. They are compatible with certain Yamaha FZ07 and Ducati Monster motorcycles. They were sold in black and have “Woodcraft” printed in the middle of the plate. The part number can be found on the left end side of the packaging.
|
Part Number
|
Models
|
12-0407AP
|
Adapter plate base unit
|
12-1407
|
Yamaha FZ07 '15-’18 Clip-on Riser Set 1" w/Adapter Plate
|
12-2407
|
Yamaha FZ07 '15-‘18 Clip-on Riser Set 1-1/2" W/Adapter Plate
|
12-1630
|
Ducati Monster 1200 '14-‘16 1 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers
|
12-1631
|
Ducati Monster 821 '14-’16 1 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers
|
12-2630
|
Ducati Monster 1200 '14-’16, 1-1/2 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers
|
12-2631
|
Ducati Monster 821 '14-’16, 1-1/2 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapter plates and contact Woodcraft for a free replacement.
Woodcraft has received two reports of the adapter plates cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Woodcraft stores and Woodcraft dealers nationwide from April 2015 through January 2017 for about $260.
Woodcraft Technologies Inc., of Winchendon, Mass.
Woodcraft Technologies Inc., of Winchendon, Mass.
