Woodcraft Recalls Clip-On Adapters for Motorcycle Handlebars Due to Crash Hazard

Name of product:
Woodcraft clip-on adapters for motorcycle handlebars
Hazard:

The adapter plate on the motorcycle handlebars can crack and fail, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
September 21, 2018
Units:
About 400
Consumer Contact:

Woodcraft toll-free at 888-442-6996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@woodcraft-cfm.com or online at www.woodcraft-cfm.com and click on the adapter plate link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Woodcraft clip-on on adapter plates. The adapter plates are the center part of the assembly sold to replace your handlebars with a clip-on style set up that can be adjusted for street riding or track use. They can be installed either in an “up” or “down” position. They are compatible with certain Yamaha FZ07 and Ducati Monster motorcycles. They were sold in black and have “Woodcraft” printed in the middle of the plate. The part number can be found on the left end side of the packaging. 

 

 

 

Part Number

                    Models 

12-0407AP

Adapter plate base unit

12-1407

Yamaha FZ07 '15-’18 Clip-on Riser Set 1" w/Adapter Plate

12-2407

Yamaha FZ07 '15-‘18 Clip-on Riser Set 1-1/2" W/Adapter Plate

12-1630

Ducati Monster 1200 '14-‘16 1 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers

12-1631

Ducati Monster 821 '14-’16 1 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers

12-2630

Ducati Monster 1200 '14-’16, 1-1/2 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers

12-2631

Ducati Monster 821 '14-’16, 1-1/2 Inch Clip-on Adapter Plate Risers
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapter plates and contact Woodcraft for a free replacement. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Woodcraft has received two reports of the adapter plates cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Woodcraft stores and Woodcraft dealers nationwide from April 2015 through January 2017 for about $260.

Manufacturer(s):

Woodcraft Technologies Inc., of Winchendon, Mass.

Distributor(s):

Woodcraft Technologies Inc., of Winchendon, Mass. 

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-226
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise