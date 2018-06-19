Women’s Scarves Recalled by Yangtze Store Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The women’s scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
Yangtze Store toll-free at 877-861-1539 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at yangtzestore@gmail.com with Product Recall as the email subject or online at www.yangtzestore.com and click on the Recall Notice tab located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100% silk Yangtze Store women’s scarves. The scarves measure about 67 inches long by 22 inches wide. The scarves were sold in the following 11 colors: black, fuchsia, green, light blue, navy, red, taupe, turquoise, pink, purple and white. On Amazon.com, the recalled scarves were sold as “Long Georgette Silk Scarf Butterfly Print.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact Yangtze Store for a full refund. Yangtze Store is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from January 2017 through April 2018 for between $13 and $15.
Jin Bo Si Chou Fu Shi You Xian Gong Si, of China
Yangtze Store, of Canada
