Women’s Scarves Recalled by Wrapables Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard (Recall Alert)

The women’s scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
Wrapables toll-free at 888-651-1638 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at service@wrapables.com with Product Recall as the email subject or online at www.wrapables.com and click on the Important Notice tab located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 100% silk Wrapables women’s scarves. The scarves measure about 65 inches long by 21 inches wide and have a small side seam label with “100% silk” printed on it. The scarves were sold in the following 13 colors: Azure Blue, Bright Fuchsia, Brown Corn Silk Cream, Dark Blue, Floral White, Lime Green, Midnight Black, Orchid Purple, Peony Pink, Rose Red, Sky Blue, and Tangerine Orange. On Amazon.com, the recalled scarves were sold as “Wrapables Lightweight 100% Silk Butterfly Print Long Scarf.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact Wrapables for a full refund. Wrapables is contacting directly consumers who purchased the scarves online from Walmart.com and Amazon.com.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wrapables.com from March 2014 through March 2018 for between $10 and $20.
Wrapables, of Fremont, Calif.
