Women’s Scarves Recalled by Raj Imports Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Women’s Scarves
Hazard:

The women’s scarves fail to meet the federal flammability standard for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 13, 2018
Units:
About 300
Consumer Contact:

Raj Imports toll-free at 866-368-9899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at rajimports@hotmail.com with Product Recall as the email subject or online at www.rajimports.net and click on the Important Notice tab located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 100% silk Raj Imports scarves. The scarves are purple with an allover butterfly and bow pattern. The scarves measure about 71 inches long by 20 inches wide. “Raj RN NO 115832 Made in India 100% Silk ONE SIZE” is printed on a brown side seam label.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scarves and contact Raj Trading and Imports for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:

Online at www.rajimports.net and www.zulily.com from February 2008 through August 2018 for about $15.

Importer(s):

Raj Trading & Imports (USA), Inc., dba as Raj Imports, of Calif.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-049
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

