Women’s Iron Complete Supplements Recalled by GNC Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of product:
Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement (60 caplets)
Hazard:

The dietary supplement blister packaging is not child resistant, as required by federal law. If ingested by a child, these supplements could cause serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 19, 2018
Units:
About 756,000
Consumer Contact:

GNC at 888-462-2548 any time, email at customer-service@gnc-hq.com or online at www.gnc.com and click on “Recall Notice” link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement 60-count caplets. The recalled dietary supplement is in a white box with “Women’s Iron Complete” printed on the front in gray and red font. The box contains blister packets with a total of sixty caplets.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should keep these products out of the reach of children and contact GNC for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

GNC retail stores nationwide and online at www.gnc.com from September 2000 through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000, through August 2016 for about $10.

Manufacturer(s):

Nutra Manufacturing, Inc., of Greenville, S.C. (a GNC Company)

Distributor(s):

General Nutrition Corp., of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-055
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

