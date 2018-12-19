Women’s Iron Complete Supplements Recalled by GNC Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The dietary supplement blister packaging is not child resistant, as required by federal law. If ingested by a child, these supplements could cause serious injury or death.
GNC at 888-462-2548 any time, email at customer-service@gnc-hq.com or online at www.gnc.com and click on “Recall Notice” link at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Women’s Iron Complete Dietary Supplement 60-count caplets. The recalled dietary supplement is in a white box with “Women’s Iron Complete” printed on the front in gray and red font. The box contains blister packets with a total of sixty caplets.
Consumers should keep these products out of the reach of children and contact GNC for instructions on how to obtain a refund. Consumers can return the unused product to their local GNC store for a refund.
None reported
GNC retail stores nationwide and online at www.gnc.com from September 2000 through August 2018, and online at www.drugstore.com from September 2000, through August 2016 for about $10.
Nutra Manufacturing, Inc., of Greenville, S.C. (a GNC Company)
General Nutrition Corp., of Pittsburgh, Pa.
