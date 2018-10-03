  1. Home
Walmart Recalls Camp Axes Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Ozark Trail camp axes
Hazard:

The axe head can detach from the handle, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 3, 2018
Units:
About 246,000
Consumer Contact:

Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day or online at www.walmart.com and click on "Product Recalls" for more information..

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ozark Trail camp axes. The steel shaft tubular axes measure about 14 inches long from handle to axe head, and weigh about 1.25 lbs. The axes have a black, non-slip rubber grip and claw feature. “Ozark Trail” and model number 60111140 are printed on the product packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled axes and return them to Walmart for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walmart has received two reports of axe heads detaching from the handle, resulting in minor cuts and abrasions.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from January 2017 through July 2018 for about $8.

Manufacturer(s):

Gardex, of India

Importer(s):

Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Ark.

Distributor(s):

Walmart Inc., of Bentonville, Ark.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-003
