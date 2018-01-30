  1. Home
Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream Recalled by Natureplex Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement

Name of product:
Well at Walgreens pain and itch relief cream
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain and itch relief cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 30, 2018
Units:
About 74,000
Consumer Contact:

Natureplex toll-free at 866-323-0107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.natureplex.com and click on Product Safety Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recalled Well at Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream tube and packaging are orange with a purple stripe with “Maximum Strength,” “Pain and Itch Relief Cream 4% Lidocaine” and “NET WT 2 OZ (56.7 grams)” printed in white on the front. The Well at Walgreens logo is located on the front upper right corner. The  packaging contains the UPC bar code 3 11917 18962 8 on the back.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately place the recalled pain and itch relief cream out of the reach of children and return it to Walgreens for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Walgreens stores nationwide and online at www.walgreens.com from March 2017 through November 2017 for about $7.

Manufacturer(s):

Natureplex LLC, of Olive Branch, Mass.

Distributor(s):

Walgreens, of Deerfield, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-086
