VTech Recalls Lights & Lullabies Travel Mobiles Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles
Hazard:

The clamp attaching the mobile to the crib rail can break causing the mobile to fall, posing an injury hazard to an infant in the crib.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
January 25, 2018
Units:
About 37,000 in the U.S. (In addition, 4,800 were sold in Canada.)
Consumer Contact:

VTech at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at vtechkids.com and click on Support for more information or register online at https://www.vtechkids.com/support/support_form.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves VTech Lights & Lullabies Travel mobiles. The recalled mobiles were sold in blue and pink. The model numbers are 80-503000 (blue) and 80-503050 (pink). The pink mobile was sold exclusively at Amazon.com. The mobile has a white and pink or white and blue plastic arm that clamps onto the side of a crib. It has three star attachments that hang from the top. The mobile has a music button that plays music, nature sounds and nursery rhymes. The mobile measures 5 inches wide by 15.8 inches tall.The model numbers are printed on the battery compartment door.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mobiles and contact Vtech for a full refund or a replacement product.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vtech has received six reports of the clamp cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Kmart, Walmart and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from February 2017 through November 2017 for about $25.

Manufacturer(s):

VTech Electronics Ltd, of China

Importer(s):

VTech Electronics North America LLC, of Arlington Heights, Ill.

Distributor(s):

VTech Electronics North America LLC,  of Arlington Heights,Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-084
