  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters
Hazard:

The electric space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
April 4, 2018
Units:
About 350,000
Consumer Contact:

Vornado toll-free at 855-215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red. The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vornado has received 15 reports of the heaters catching on fire.

Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009 through March 2018 for about $30.

Importer(s):

Vornado Air LLC, of Andover, Kan.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-136
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Kidde Recalls Dual Sensor Smoke Alarms Due to Risk of Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire
Carrier® Recalls to Repair Commercial Rooftop HVAC Units Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
eheat Recalls Envi Wall Heaters Due to Overheating and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
MAAX Spas Recalls Hot Tubs and Swim Spas Due to Fire Hazard
InSinkErator® Recalls SinkTop™ Switch Accessory for Garbage Disposals Due to Fire Hazard