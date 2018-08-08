  1. Home
Vitamix Recalls Ascent and Venturist Series Blending Containers Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Ascent™ and Venturist™ Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers
Hazard:

The containers can separate from the blade’s base exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 9, 2018
Units:
About 105,000 (In addition, about 5,300 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Vitamix toll-free at 888-847-8842 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.vitamix.com and click on Customer Service and Voluntary Recalls or www.recallrtr.com/blender for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ascent™ and Venturist™ series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers with blade date codes March 2018 (“03-18”) or earlier. Date codes are in the format MM-YY; for example, March 2018 is “03-18.” If the blade base is marked on the bottom with a green or orange dot, the container has already been repaired. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container. The blade date code is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. The products have a clear container and a black blade base and were sold separately and with Vitamix Venturist™ Model 1200 blenders.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blending containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit. Vitamix is sending repair kits to consumers it can identify.

Incidents/Injuries:

Vitamix has received 11 reports of lacerations when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades.

Sold At:

Costco, Williams-Sonoma nationwide and online at www.vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018 for between $24 and $500 for the blender and blending container.

Manufacturer(s):

Vita-Mix Corporation, of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-202
