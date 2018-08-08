Vitamix Recalls Ascent and Venturist Series Blending Containers Due to Laceration Hazard

The containers can separate from the blade’s base exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
Vitamix toll-free at 888-847-8842 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.vitamix.com and click on Customer Service and Voluntary Recalls or www.recallrtr.com/blender for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ascent™ and Venturist™ series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers with blade date codes March 2018 (“03-18”) or earlier. Date codes are in the format MM-YY; for example, March 2018 is “03-18.” If the blade base is marked on the bottom with a green or orange dot, the container has already been repaired. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container. The blade date code is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. The products have a clear container and a black blade base and were sold separately and with Vitamix Venturist™ Model 1200 blenders.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blending containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit. Vitamix is sending repair kits to consumers it can identify.
Vitamix has received 11 reports of lacerations when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades.
Costco, Williams-Sonoma nationwide and online at www.vitamix.com from April 2017 through July 2018 for between $24 and $500 for the blender and blending container.
Vita-Mix Corporation, of Cleveland, Ohio
