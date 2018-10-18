Vista Railing Systems Recalls ProBuilt Aluminum Posts Due to Fall Hazard

The posts can separate from base, posing a fall hazard.
Vista Railing Systems at 800-667-8247 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, online at www.post-fix.com or www.probuiltrailings.com and click on “Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ProBuilt Aluminum Posts used in residential aluminum railing systems on exterior porches, decks, and stairways. The posts connect the horizontal rails in the system and are designed to be anchored to the floor of the deck or porch. Posts have a ‘PB’, surrounded by a square, stamped on the top of the post base plate. The item number is printed on the packaging.
|
Product Name
|
Item Number (one for each color)
|
42” End Post
|
PB7468WT0Y, PB7468BK0Y, PB7468XB0Y, PB7468YB0Y, PB7468SW0Y
|
42” 90 Deg Corner Post
|
PB7469WT0Y, PB7469BK0Y, PB7469XB0Y, PB7469YB0Y, PB7469SW0Y
|
42” 45 Deg Corner Post
|
PB7494WT0Y, PB7494BK0Y, PB7494XB0Y, PB7494YB0Y, PB7494SW0Y
|
42” Mid Post
|
PB7470WT0Y, PB7470BK0Y, PB7470XB0Y, PB7470YB0Y, PB7470SW0Y
|
42” 2.5” Blank Post
|
PB7759WT0Y, PB7759BK0Y, PB7759XB0Y, PB7759YB0Y, PB7759SW0Y
|
36” End Post
|
PB6804WT0Y, PB6804BK0Y, PB6804XB0Y, PB6804YB0Y, PB6804SW0Y
|
36” 90 Deg Corner Post
|
PB6805WT0Y, PB6805BK0Y, PB6805XB0Y, PB6805YB0Y, PB6805SW0Y
|
36” 45 Deg Corner Post
|
PB6809WT0Y, PB6809BK0Y, PB6809XB0Y, PB6809YB0Y, PB6809SW0Y
|
36” Mid Post
|
PB6806WT0Y, PB6806BK0Y, PB6806XB0Y, PB6806YB0Y, PB6806SW0Y
|
36” 2.5” Blank Post
|
PB7758WT0Y, PB7758BK0Y, PB7758XB0Y, PB7758YB0Y, PB7758SW0Y
|
42” Top Stair Post
|
PB7733WT0Y, PB7733BK0Y, PB7733XB0Y, PB7733YB0Y, PB7733SW0Y
|
Bottom Stair Post
|
PB7735WT0Y, PB7735BK0Y, PB7735XB0Y, PB7735YB0Y, PB7735SW0Y
|
36” Top Stair Post
|
PB7737WT0Y, PB7737BK0Y, PB7737XB0Y, PB7737YB0Y, PB7737SW0Y
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Vista Railing Systems for free replacement screws or a set of gussets to repair the posts.
None reported
Wholesale building materials distributors and lumberyards in Ark., Ga., Ill., Mich., Minn., Mont., Ohio, S.D., Texas, Wash., and Wis. from January 2017 through June 2018 for about $35.
Gold Well International Co. Ltd., of Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Vista Railing Systems Inc., of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800