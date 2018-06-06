  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Vernier Software & Technology Recalls Circuit Boards Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Vernier Circuit Board 2
Hazard:

There are two switches on the VCB2 that can get stuck between positions causing the switches to short out and overheat.  If the switches overheat, the metal case of the switch can become hot, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 6, 2018
Units:
About 4,200
Consumer Contact:

Vernier Software & Technology toll-free at 888-837-6437 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT Friday, email at info@vernier.com or online at http://www.vernier.com and click on Vernier Circuit Board 2 Safety Recall Information banner for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall only involves the Vernier Circuit Board 2.  It is a green-colored circuit board that is 10 inches wide by 6.5 inches in height and is used to teach students about the fundamentals of electrical circuits. The Vernier name, logo, product name (Vernier Circuit Board 2) and order code (VCB2) are printed in the upper right corner of the product.  Recalled units were shipped between August 2015 through April 10, 2018 represented with the different revision mark codes of ‘VCB2 REV 1 PPRL 2015’ and ‘VCB2 REV 1A PPRL 2015’ printed below the pins 35, 30, and 31 on the lower section of the product. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled circuit boards and return them to the firm for a free repair. Instructions for returning the units are available on the firm’s website.  Vernier is contacting known customers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of circuit board switches overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online directly to customers by Vernier Software & Technology, by phone, catalog and dealers from August 2015 through April 2018 for about $130.

Manufacturer(s):

Charles Assembly, of Aloha, Ore.

Distributor(s):

Vernier Software & Technology, Beaverton, Ore.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-746
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Vernier Software & Technology Recalls Circuit Boards Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Bluefin Recalls Wireless Phone Chargers Due to Burn Hazard
Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store
Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard
Beanworthy Recalls Combination Battery Chargers/Hand Warmers Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)