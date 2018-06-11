  1. Home
Uttermost Recalls Mirrors, Art and Wall Decor Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Mirrors, art and wall decor
Hazard:

The hanging hardware can break and allow the decor to fall, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
June 12, 2018
Units:
About 17,000
Consumer Contact:

Uttermost at 800-678-5486 ext. 4154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at owelch@uttermost.com or online at www.uttermost.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves various types of mirrors, art and wall décor sold with adjustable j-hook hanging hardware. The recalled hardware has item number 1703, 1704, 1705 or 1706 printed on the back bottom portion of the j-hook and on the hardware’s box. The recalled adjustable j-hooks measure approximately 3.5 inches long and 0.75 inches wide. For the complete list of mirrors, art and wall décor sold with the recalled adjustable j-hooks, visit the firm’s website at https://www.uttermost.com/images/recall.pdf .

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled decor off the wall and inspect the hanging hardware to check for the recalled metal adjustable j-hooks. If the decor has the recalled metal adjustable j-hooks, do not re-hang the recalled decor. Consumers with recalled metal adjustable j-hooks should contact Uttermost to receive free replacement adjustable j-hooks with free shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

Uttermost has received 13 reports of the hanging hardware breaking and causing mirrors and wall décor to fall from walls, including one injury when a mirror fell and caused a laceration to a consumer’s leg.

Sold At:

Gallery Furniture, Mathis Brothers, Matter Brothers Furniture, RC Willey, Star Furniture stores and other stores nationwide and online at 5thAvenueDesigns.com, Bellacor.com, Build.com, LampsPlus.com, Wayfair.com and other websites from June 2017 through March 2018 for between $50 and $200.

Importer(s):

The Uttermost Company, of Rocky Mount, Va.

Distributor(s):

The Uttermost Company, of Rocky Mount, Va.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-176
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
