UberScientific Recalls Topical Anesthetic Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

This recall involves UberScientific Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream and Uber Numb Spray. The recalled cream is in a white jar with a smooth, rounded cap and a green label with “Uber Numb Topical Anesthetic Cream” printed on the front. The cream was sold in one, two and four ounce sizes with the lot numbers printed on the bottom of the jar and the UPC number printed on the label to the left of the product name. The brand name UberScientific is printed on the label below the net weight.

The recalled spray is in a green bottle with a white cap and has a white label with “Uber Numb Spray” printed on the front. The spray was sold in four ounce size with the lot numbers printed on the bottom of the bottle and the UPC number printed on the label to the right of the product name. The brand name UberScientific is printed on the label to the left of the product name.