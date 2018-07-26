Trek Recalls Bontrager Line Pro Bicycle Pedals Due to Fall Hazard

The spindle of one or both of the pedals can break, posing a fall hazard.
Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves all Bontrager Line Pro flat bicycle pedals. These aluminum pedals come in orange and black. “Line Pro” and “Bontrager” are printed on the body of the pedal.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle pedals and take them to a Trek retailer for a free repair.
The firm has received five reports of broken spindles in the bicycle pedals. No injuries have been reported.
Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from April 2016 through June 2018 for about $100 for the pedals.
Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.
