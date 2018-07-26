  1. Home
Trek Recalls Bontrager Line Pro Bicycle Pedals Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Bontrager Line Pro flat bicycle pedals
Hazard:

The spindle of one or both of the pedals can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 26, 2018
Units:
About 9,630 pairs (in addition, 600 pairs were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Bontrager Line Pro flat bicycle pedals. These aluminum pedals come in orange and black. “Line Pro” and “Bontrager” are printed on the body of the pedal.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle pedals and take them to a Trek retailer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of broken spindles in the bicycle pedals. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Independent bicycle stores nationwide and online at www.trekbikes.com and other online retailers from April 2016 through June 2018 for about $100 for the pedals.

Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Distributor(s):

Trek Bicycle Corporation, of Waterloo, Wis.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
18-193
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
