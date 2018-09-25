  1. Home
Traeger Grills Recalls Wood Pellet Grills Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Scout and Ranger portable wood pellet grills
Hazard:

Grease can leak from the drip tray, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall date:
September 25, 2018
Units:
16,100
Consumer Contact:

Traeger Grills at 800-872-3437 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT, Monday through Sunday, at productsafety@traegergrills.com or online at www.traegergrills.com and click on Product Safety for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Scout and Ranger portable wood-pellet fueled grills. The portable grills are black-metal rectangular boxes with a clamshell opening for access to the grill. The grills are marked with the word “Traeger” and the Scout model also has an image of mountains on the top of the grill. The Scout has a curved silver handle on the front of the grill with a round dial to adjust the temperature. The Ranger has a straight silver handle on the front of the grill with a push-button touchpad to adjust the temperature. The grills are about 21 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 13 inches high. The Scout weighs about 45 pounds and the Ranger weighs about 60 pounds including its cast iron griddle.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Traeger Grills for a free replacement grill, free replacement drip tray to repair the grill, or a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of grease fires in the grill. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Costco, Ace Hardware stores, other stores nationwide, and online from March 2018 through July 2018 for between $300 and $400.

Importer(s):

Traeger Grills, Salt Lake City, Utah

Distributor(s):

Traeger Grills, Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-230
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

