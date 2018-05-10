Tobi Recalls Babynest Crib Bumpers Due to Strangulation Hazard; Sold Exclusively Online at babybay.us (Recall Alert)

The strings on the crib bumper exceed a safe length, posing a strangulation hazard to babies.
Babybay toll-free at 844-692-2292 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@babybay.us or online at www.babybay.us and click on Recall Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Babynest crib bumpers used in Babybay bedside sleeper cribs that attach to adult size beds. The recalled bumpers measure 60 inches long by 9.5 inches wide and were sold in seven colors; yellow, brown, green, blue, pink, white, gray with white stars, white with gray stars, gray with white polka dots, white with gray polka dots and white with blue stars.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact Babybay for a full refund. Babybay is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at www.babybay.us from April 2016 to January 2018 for between $45 and $65.
Tobi USA LLC., of Concord, Calif.
