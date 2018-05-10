  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Tobi Recalls Babynest Crib Bumpers Due to Strangulation Hazard; Sold Exclusively Online at babybay.us (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Babynest crib bumpers
Hazard:

The strings on the crib bumper exceed a safe length, posing a strangulation hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 10, 2018
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

Babybay toll-free at 844-692-2292 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@babybay.us or online at www.babybay.us and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Babynest crib bumpers used in Babybay bedside sleeper cribs that attach to adult size beds. The recalled bumpers measure 60 inches long by 9.5 inches wide and were sold in seven colors; yellow, brown, green, blue, pink, white, gray with white stars, white with gray stars, gray with white polka dots, white with gray polka dots and white with blue stars.

SKU

Description

Recalled Babynest crib bumpers

167805

Yellow

167806

Brown

167807

Green

167808

Blue

167810

Pink

167811

White

167814

Gray w/ White Stars

167815

White w/ Gray Stars

167816

Gray w/ White Polka Dots

167817

White w/ Gray Polka Dots

167820

White with Blue Stars

 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled crib bumpers and contact Babybay for a full refund. Babybay is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.babybay.us from April 2016 to January 2018 for between $45 and $65.

Importer(s):

Tobi USA LLC., of Concord, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Germany
Recall number:
18-741
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard
Handi-Craft Recalls Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders Due to Choking Hazard
Graco Recalls Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart
PL Sleep Children's Sleepwear Recalled by Lemur Group Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Tea Collection Recalls Children’s Rompers Due to Choking Hazard