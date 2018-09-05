  1. Home
TJX Recalls Barstools Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx Stores

Name of product:
Swivel barstools
Hazard:

The wood joints on the barstool can break; posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 6, 2018
Units:
About 1,100 (in addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshallsonline.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page.

T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at  www.tjmaxx.com  then click on Contact Us at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves TJX swivel barstools with a beige, blue or gray fabric back and seat, and wooden legs. The barstools measure about18 inches wide, 22.8 inches deep and 40.9 inches high. One of the following tag numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 081578, 081582, 081586, 081640, 081643, 081651, 081656, 081658, 081660, 527110, 527113 , 527118, 527121, 527126, 527128, 533088, 726376, 726377, 726380, 726386, 726387 and 726393.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled barstools and return them to any Home Goods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the barstool breaking, including three reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:

HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide from September 2017 through December 2017 for between $100 and $130.

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-216
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

