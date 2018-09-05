TJX Recalls Barstools Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx Stores

The wood joints on the barstool can break; posing a fall hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves TJX swivel barstools with a beige, blue or gray fabric back and seat, and wooden legs. The barstools measure about18 inches wide, 22.8 inches deep and 40.9 inches high. One of the following tag numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 081578, 081582, 081586, 081640, 081643, 081651, 081656, 081658, 081660, 527110, 527113 , 527118, 527121, 527126, 527128, 533088, 726376, 726377, 726380, 726386, 726387 and 726393.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled barstools and return them to any Home Goods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for a full refund.
The firm has received four reports of the barstool breaking, including three reports of minor injuries.
HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide from September 2017 through December 2017 for between $100 and $130.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
