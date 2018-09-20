  1. Home
Titan Recalls Weight Lifting Safety Straps Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Titan safety straps
Hazard:

The stitching in the strap can come loose causing heavy weights to fall on consumers, posing an injury hazard to the weight lifter. 

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
September 20, 2018
Units:
About 970
Consumer Contact:

Titan at 800-605-8241 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email  info@titandistributorsinc.com or online at www.titan.fitness and click on “Product Recall”  for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Titan weight lifting safety straps with steel mount brackets to hold the weights. The straps are used to catch the weights if a user were to drop them during an exercise. The recall includes straps with model numbers 24T3STRAP, 26T2STRAP, 30X3STRAP, 36T3STRAP, X2STRAP24, 24X3STRAP, 36X3STRAP. The Titan logo and model numbers are contained on the product’s packaging. The safety straps were sold in packages of two.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled straps and contact Titan for a full refund or free replacement straps. Titan is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a strap breaking when subjected to moderate weight. The firm is aware of three other reports of strap failures. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online only at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Walmart.com and www.Titan.fitness from August 2017 through March 2018 for between $75 and $100.   

Importer(s):

Titan Manufacturing and Distributing Inc., of Collierville, Tenn.

Distributor(s):

Titan Manufacturing and Distributing Inc., of Collerville, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-767
