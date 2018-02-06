  1. Home
Tiffany & Co. Recalls Crystal Mugs Due to Burn and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Wheat Leaf Crystal Mugs
Hazard:

The mugs can crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 6, 2018
Units:
About 3,300
Consumer Contact:

Tiffany & Co. at 800-843-3269  from 8 a.m. until midnight ET Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET on weekends, or online at www.tiffany.com and click on Frequently Asked Questions for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves the 11 ounce Wheat Leaf crystal glass mugs.  The mugs measure about 3.5 inches tall and 3 inches in diameter, with a handle.  They are clear with a wheat leaf pattern etched into the glass. The mugs have a blue sticker stating “TIFFANY & CO. Made in Slovenia. CRYSTAL GLASS.” “TIFFANY & CO. 13559” appears on the bottom of the mugs.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs and contact Tiffany & Co.  for a full refund plus a $100 gift card.  Consumers can return the mug for a refund and gift card through one of three options: 1) return the product to a local Tiffany & Co. store 2) return the mug using a pre-paid return shipping label provided by the firm or 3) contact Tiffany & Co. to dispatch a shipping carrier to the consumer’s location to pick up the mug. If broken, do not attempt to return the mug. Carefully dispose of the glass and contact Tiffany & Co. for the refund and gift card. Tiffany is directly contacting consumers who purchased the recalled mugs.

Incidents/Injuries:

Tiffany & Co.  has received six reports of the mug breaking when hot liquid was poured into it.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Tiffany & Co. stores, online at www.tiffany.com, in the Tiffany & Co. 2017 Home and Accessories catalog and through the “Tiffany For Business” sales channel in the U.S. from October  2017 through December 2017 for about $60.

Manufacturer(s):

STEKLARNA ROGAŠKA D.D., of Slovenia

Importer(s):

Tiffany and Company, of New York, N.Y.

Distributor(s):

Tiffany and Company U.S. Sales, LLC., of New York, N.Y., doing business as TIFFANY & CO

Manufactured In:
Slovenia
Recall number:
18-722
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
