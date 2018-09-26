TerraTrike Recalls Adult Tricycles Due to Crash Hazard

The right hand wheel hubmount can bend or break, allowing the user to lose control of the trike, which can result in serious injury or death.
TerraTrike at 800-945-9110 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.terratrike.com and click on “Important Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
These recalled products are TerraTrike adult, pedal powered, orange, green or yellow tricycles. They have two wheels in the front and one wheel in the back and a black canvas seat. Recalled models include: TerraTrike Rambler x16 (orange), Rambler All Terrain (green) and Rambler E.V.O. (yellow). The trikes, depending upon model, come with either three 20-inch wheels or three 24-inch wheels. The model names are located on the outrigger tubes that come out of the main tube and connect to the front wheels. The serial numbers included in this recall are listed on the firm’s website at www.terratrike.com and are located under the main tube on a barcoded sticker near the rear wheel. The serial numbers are also stamped into the head (vertical) tube of the outrigger.
Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled trikes and return them to the place of purchase for a free repair.
The firm has received seven reports of the hub mounts bending or breaking. No accidents or injuries have been reported.
Authorized TerraTrike dealers, independent bicycle dealers and recumbent bicycle specialty stores nationwide and online at www.TerraTrike.com from May 2018 through August 2018 for between $2,000 and $3,500.
Forever Machine Industrial Co., Ltd., of Taichung, Taiwan
WizWheelz Inc., dba TerraTrike, of Grand Rapids, Mich.
TerraTrike, of Grand Rapids, Mich.
