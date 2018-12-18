  1. Home
TerraTrike Recalls Adult Tricycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

Name of product:
TerraTrike Rambler E.V.O adult tricycles
Hazard:

The torque sensor in the wheel can activate unexpectedly and cause the trike to power forward, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 18, 2018
Units:
About 450
Consumer Contact:

TerraTrike at 800-945-9110 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.terratrike.com and click on “Important Recall” for more information .

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves yellow TerraTrike Rambler Electrical Vehicle Option ( E.V.O.) recumbent pedal-powered trikes with an electric assist wheel. The trikes have two wheels in the front and one wheel in the back with a large black hub motor. “Terra Trike” is printed on the front of the back rest area. The model name “Rambler E.V.O.” is located on the front outrigger tube that connects to the front left wheel. The serial numbers included in this recall are listed on the firm’s website at www.terratrike.com and are located under the main tube on a barcoded sticker near the rear wheel. The serial numbers are also stamped into the head (vertical) tube of the outrigger.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trikes and return them to the place of purchase for a free speed sensor installation and a software upgrade.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the torque sensor activating while not pedaling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized TerraTrike dealers, independent bicycle dealers and recumbent bicycle specialty stores nationwide and online at www.TerraTrike.com from August 2017 through October 1, 2018 for about $3,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Forever Machine Industrial Co. Ltd., of Taiwan (frame) and Falco eMotors Pvt Ltd., of Pune, Maharashtra India (torque sensor)

Importer(s):

WizWheelz Inc., dba TerraTrike, of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan (frame) and India (torque sensor)
Recall number:
19-052
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
