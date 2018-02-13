  1. Home
Tea Collection Recalls Children’s Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Children’s rompers
Hazard:

The snaps near the collar can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 13, 2018
Units:
About 3,800 (In addition, 140 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Tea Collection toll-free at 866-374-8747 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email service@teacollection.com or online at www.teacollection.com and click on the recall tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves two styles of children’s rompers sold in sizes 0-3 months and 18-24 months. They are Vermillion Painted OPP Floral Romper with style number 7F32500, and the Shocking Fuchsia Rose Romper with style number 7F32504. The Vermillion rompers are red with white floral print, and the Shocking Fuchsia are maroon with a pink floral print. The style number is printed on a tag sewn on the inside of the garment located in the waist area.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and contact Tea Living for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the snaps detaching from the garments. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Nordstrom, Von Maur and various boutique stores nationwide and online at teacollection.com from July 2017 through December 2017 for about $27.

Importer(s):

Tea Living Inc, San Francisco, Calif. (d/b/a Tea Collection)

Distributor(s):

Tea Living Inc, San Francisco, Calif. (d/b/a Tea Collection)

Manufactured In:
Indonesia
Recall number:
18-097
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

