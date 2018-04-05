Spirit Halloween Recalls Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Marshall Hat with Flashlight Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The batteries in the flashlight can overheat, causing the flashlight to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards.
Spirit Halloween toll-free at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com or online at www.spirithalloween.com and click on product recall at the bottom of home page or http://www.spirithalloween.com/content.jsp?pageName=ProductRecall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat sold with an accessory flashlight. The PAW PATROL Marshall hats are red with a yellow ribbon, black and white spotted dog ears and a black flash light attached to the side of the hat. The flashlight is included with the hat and they share the SKU number. Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in label under the ear on the hat.
Consumers should immediately take the flashlight that was sold with the hat away from children, stop using it, remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located under the ear in the hat.
The firm has received three reports of the flashlight overheating and one report of an overheating flashlight in Canada. No injuries or fires have been reported.
Spirit Halloween stores nationwide from September 2015 through November 2017 for about $13.
Rayland Ind. Co., of Hong Kong
Spencer Gifts, LLC of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.
Spirit Halloween, of Egg Harbor Twp, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800