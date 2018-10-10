Spiraledge Recalls Yoga Backless Chairs Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The chairs can break at the seat or back welded support rod connecting the back legs of the chair, posing a fall hazard.
Spiraledge at 800-299-8705 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or online at www.swimoutlet.com or www.yogaoutlet.com and click on the Product Recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chairs and Everyday Yoga Tall Backless Yoga Chairs. Both are metal folding chairs primarily used for restorative yoga, with a welded support rod on the rear legs (none in the front) and no back support. The Tall Backless Yoga Chair, item number 8162640, is about 44 inches high and 19 inches wide. The Backless Yoga Chair, item number 8132666, is about 37 inches high and 18 inches wide. The chairs were sold in the following colors: aqua, black, white, plum, and peacock. The chairs were also sold under the brand name Sporti Studio and have the brand’s sticker on the back of the seat.
|
Items Number
|
Product Name
|
8132666-001
|
Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chair - Aqua
|
8132666-002
|
Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chair – Black
|
8132666-003
|
Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chair – White
|
8132666-004
|
Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chair – Plum
|
8132666-005
|
Everyday Yoga Backless Yoga Chair - Peacock
|
8162640-001
|
Everyday Yoga Tall Backless Yoga Chair - Black
|
8162640-002
|
Everyday Yoga Tall Backless Yoga Chair – Plum
|
8162640-003
|
Everyday Yoga Tall Backless Yoga Chair – White
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled yoga chairs and contact Spiraledge to receive a full refund of the purchase price in the form of a store gift card. Spiraledge is contacting purchasers of the yoga chairs directly.
Spiraledge has received three reports of the chairs breaking, including one minor injury reported.
Online at www.YogaOutlet.com and www.SwimOutlet.com from August 2015 through July 2018 for about $30 for the Backless Yoga Chair and $40 for the Tall Backless Yoga Chair.
Zhangzhou Zhonghao Furniture Co., Ltd. of Fujian, China
Spiraledge Inc., of Campbell, Calif.
