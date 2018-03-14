  1. Home
Southwire Recalls Wi-Fi Switches Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switches
Hazard:

The wi-fi switches can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
March 15, 2018
Units:
About 24,000 (In addition, about 6000 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Southwire toll-free at 888-770-7156 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.wionproducts.com or www.southwire.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switch. The switch allows a consumer to control and monitor the lights and appliances at home or at the office with a smart phone from anywhere using a smart phone app.  The product is designed to be installed into a single-switch outlet and is white in color with the “WiOn” logo in green on the front.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact Southwire to receive $4 to purchase a standard (non Wi-Fi) replacement switch. In addition, consumers will receive a full refund once the recalled Wi-Fi switch is returned to Southwire.  Consumers should hire an electrician to perform the replacement and Southwire will reimburse them for this cost. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None

Sold At:

Home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and on-line at Amazon.com and Walmart.com for about $40 and about $80 for a three pack. 

Importer(s):

Southwire Company, LLC, of Carrollton, Ga. 

Distributor(s):

Southwire Company, LLC, of Carrollton, Ga. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-124
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
