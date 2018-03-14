Southwire Recalls Wi-Fi Switches Due to Fire Hazard

The wi-fi switches can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Southwire toll-free at 888-770-7156 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.wionproducts.com or www.southwire.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the WiOn Indoor In-wall Wi-Fi Switch. The switch allows a consumer to control and monitor the lights and appliances at home or at the office with a smart phone from anywhere using a smart phone app. The product is designed to be installed into a single-switch outlet and is white in color with the “WiOn” logo in green on the front.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact Southwire to receive $4 to purchase a standard (non Wi-Fi) replacement switch. In addition, consumers will receive a full refund once the recalled Wi-Fi switch is returned to Southwire. Consumers should hire an electrician to perform the replacement and Southwire will reimburse them for this cost.
Home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and on-line at Amazon.com and Walmart.com for about $40 and about $80 for a three pack.
Southwire Company, LLC, of Carrollton, Ga.
