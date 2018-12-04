Signature Hardware Recalls Wall-Mounted Shower Seats Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The aluminum hardware supporting the shower seat can corrode, posing fall and laceration hazards.
Signature Hardware toll-free at 866-855-2284 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves wall-mounted, folding shower seats made of teak wood slats joined together by support rods that extend from two wall mounting brackets. The recalled shower seats have brushed nickel, chrome or oil-rubbed bronze finishes on the support rods and bracket covers. The shower seats measure 16 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep, with a width of 11.75 inches between the centers of the wall mounting brackets. SKU number 917726 is printed on purchase receipts and email order confirmations.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower seats and contact Signature Hardware to receive a full refund.
Signature Hardware has received 194 reports of the shower seats breaking, including 37 reports of falls without injuries and 23 reports of injuries. Injuries include scrapes and bruises, three reports of lacerations for which consumers received stitches and one report of lumbar fractures.
Signature Hardware by telephone and online at signaturehardware.com between January 2011 and July 2018 and by Barclay Products Ltd. through its showroom in Gurnee, Illinois between October 2013 and June 2017 for between $150 and $160.
Clawfoot Supply LLC, d/b/a Signature Hardware, of Erlanger, Ky.
