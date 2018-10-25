  1. Home
Shadescapes Recalls Pool and Patio Umbrellas Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Umbrosa Evolution pool and patio umbrellas
Hazard:

The umbrella arm can break while in use, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
October 25, 2018
Units:
About 200
Consumer Contact:

ShadeScapes toll-free at 888-770-7157 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://shadescapesamericas.com/products/umbrosa-evolution/ and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Umbrosa Evolution pool and patio umbrellas with the Evolution flexible arm/holder. The recalled umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors. “Umbrosa” is printed on the arm/holder.​

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled umbrellas and contact ShadeScapes to receive a free replacement umbrella arm/holder. ShadeScapes is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

ShadeScapes has received 21 reports of the umbrellas breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

ShadeScapes showroom in Hotchkiss, Colorado and through ShadeScapes dealers and other design professionals from March 2016 through June 2018 for between $1,800 and $7,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Umbrosa, of Belgium

Importer(s):

 ShadeScapes Americas, of Hotchkiss, Colo.

Distributor(s):

ShadeScapes Americas, of Hotchkiss, Colo.

Manufactured In:
Belgium
Recall number:
19-708
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

