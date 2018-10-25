Shadescapes Recalls Pool and Patio Umbrellas Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The umbrella arm can break while in use, posing an injury hazard.
ShadeScapes toll-free at 888-770-7157 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://shadescapesamericas.com/products/umbrosa-evolution/ and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Umbrosa Evolution pool and patio umbrellas with the Evolution flexible arm/holder. The recalled umbrellas were sold in a variety of colors. “Umbrosa” is printed on the arm/holder.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled umbrellas and contact ShadeScapes to receive a free replacement umbrella arm/holder. ShadeScapes is contacting all known purchasers directly.
ShadeScapes has received 21 reports of the umbrellas breaking. No injuries have been reported.
ShadeScapes showroom in Hotchkiss, Colorado and through ShadeScapes dealers and other design professionals from March 2016 through June 2018 for between $1,800 and $7,600.
Umbrosa, of Belgium
ShadeScapes Americas, of Hotchkiss, Colo.
