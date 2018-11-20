  1. Home
Seabreeze International Recalls Bathroom Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans with nightlight
Hazard:

The safety cutoff can fail to function allowing the heater to rapidly overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 20, 2018
Units:
About 2,100 (in addition, about 3,050 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Seabreeze International at 800-668-6095 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email at SF14TA@seabreeze.ca or online at www.seabreeze.ca and click on SF14TA Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model SF14TA Smart Thermaflo Bathroom Heater Fans with nightlight manufactured in 2015 and 2016. The fan is a white rectangle about 13 inches wide and 10 inches high with a plastic grill on the front. “Seabreeze International Corporation,” SF14TA and date code are on a label on the bottom or side of the fan. Affected units have a date code ending in 5 or 6.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bathroom heaters and contact Seabreeze International for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Seabreeze has received one report of a unit overheating and catching on fire when turned on, leaving scorch marks on a wall. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Ace Hardware, Amazon, HomeDepot.com, Wayfair, Sharper Image, Brookstone and Air, and Water Inc. in store and online from August 2015 through May 2017 for between $60 and $65.

Manufacturer(s):

Suzhou Primetech Electronics Co., of JiangSu, China

Importer(s):

Seabreeze International Corp., of Ontario, Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-036
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
