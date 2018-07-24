Ross Stores Recalls Bistro Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The chair’s frame can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
Ross toll-free at 877-455-7677 anytime or online at www.rossstores.com and click on “Recalled Products & Legal Notices” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bronze Hammered bistro chairs. The chairs measure 37 inches tall; and have a round seat and a heart-shaped backrest. SKU number 400167187741 can be found on a tag attached to the chair or on a sticker on the underside of the seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Ross store for a full refund.
Ross has received two reports of the chair frames breaking, including two reports of minor injuries.
Ross stores nationwide between March 2018 and May 2018 for about $25.
Fujian Anxi Shangqing Huaxing Handicraft Co. Ltd., of China
Ross Procurement Inc., of Dublin, Calif.
