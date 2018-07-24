  1. Home
Ross Stores Recalls Bistro Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Bistro chairs
Hazard:

The chair’s frame can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 24, 2018
Units:
About 2,300
Consumer Contact:

Ross toll-free at 877-455-7677 anytime or online at www.rossstores.com and click on “Recalled Products & Legal Notices” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bronze Hammered bistro chairs. The chairs measure 37 inches tall; and have a round seat and a heart-shaped backrest. SKU number 400167187741 can be found on a tag attached to the chair or on a sticker on the underside of the seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Ross store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ross has received two reports of the chair frames breaking, including two reports of minor injuries.

Sold Exclusively At:

Ross stores nationwide between March 2018 and May 2018 for about $25.

Manufacturer(s):

Fujian Anxi Shangqing Huaxing Handicraft Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Ross Procurement Inc., of Dublin, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-190
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
