RH Recalls Metal-Wrapped Coffee Tables Due to Risk of Lead Exposure (Recall Alert)

The tables’ metal top can contain lead and presents a risk of lead exposure to children. Lead is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects.
Restoration Hardware toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH Annecy and La Salle metal-wrapped coffee tables. The recalled coffee tables are rectangular with thin sheets of dark-colored metal wrapped around the frame to form the outside of the coffee table. Recalled coffee tables must have one of the following item numbers and one of following P.O. numbers. Item and P.O. numbers are printed on a green sticker underneath the coffee table. If the table does not have a green sticker contact RH to determine if the table is part of the recall.
|
Product Name
|
Item Number
|
Annecy 48 inch Coffee Table
|
61010725ZINC
|
Annecy 55 inch Coffee Table
|
61010678ZINC
|
Annecy 67 inch Coffee Table
|
61010728ZINC
|
La Salle 60 inch Coffee Table
|
61190191ZINC
|
La Salle 52 inch Coffee Table
|
61190193ZINC
|
La Salle 72 inch Coffee Table
|
61190195ZINC
|
P.O. Numbers
|
1663995
|
1819764
|
1880365
|
1897071
|
2023453
|
2060484
|
2134094
|
2255203
|
1664594
|
1819766
|
1880366
|
1898899
|
2023457
|
2079266
|
2134098
|
2291540
|
1664595
|
1819768
|
1880367
|
1898901
|
2023459
|
2079267
|
2204622
|
2291574
|
1664598
|
1826464
|
1880368
|
1898902
|
2023463
|
2079268
|
2253481
|
2309272
|
1664599
|
1826468
|
1880381
|
1900615
|
2041955
|
2079269
|
2253482
|
2309274
|
1664600
|
1826469
|
1880382
|
1917737
|
2051946
|
2079270
|
2253483
|
2309275
|
1713610
|
1826470
|
1880383
|
1920913
|
2060479
|
2079271
|
2253484
|
2309277
|
1713611
|
1859759
|
1880385
|
1920937
|
2060481
|
2079272
|
2255200
|
2329698
|
1713612
|
1859760
|
1885882
|
1933832
|
2060482
|
2079273
|
2255201
|
253950
|
1819762
|
1859761
|
1885883
|
1933891
|
2060483
|
2107239
|
2255202
|
259442
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee tables, cover the tables, and place the table out of the reach of children. Consumers can contact RH to receive a full refund or a free replacement table. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.
RH has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in two children in two separate homes where the recalled coffee table was present. One incident was in Pittsburgh, Penn. The other incident was in Temple, Texas.
RH Galleries and outlet stores nationwide and online at restorationhardware.com from August 2013 through December 2017 for between $1,900 and $2,600.
Heritage Creations, of Gurgoan, India
Restoration Hardware Inc., of Corte Madera, Calif.
