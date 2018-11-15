  1. Home
RH Recalls Metal-Wrapped Coffee Tables Due to Risk of Lead Exposure (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Metal-wrapped coffee tables
Hazard:

The tables’ metal top can contain lead and presents a risk of lead exposure to children. Lead is toxic if ingested and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
November 15, 2018
Units:
1,524
Consumer Contact:

Restoration Hardware toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email recall@rh.com, or online at www.restorationhardware.com and click on Safety Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RH Annecy and La Salle metal-wrapped coffee tables. The recalled coffee tables are rectangular with thin sheets of dark-colored metal wrapped around the frame to form the outside of the coffee table. Recalled coffee tables must have one of the following item numbers and one of following P.O. numbers. Item and P.O. numbers are printed on a green sticker underneath the coffee table. If the table does not have a green sticker contact RH to determine if the table is part of the recall.

 

 

Product Name

Item Number

Annecy 48 inch Coffee Table

61010725ZINC

Annecy 55 inch Coffee Table

61010678ZINC

Annecy 67 inch Coffee Table

61010728ZINC

La Salle 60 inch Coffee Table

61190191ZINC

La Salle 52 inch Coffee Table

61190193ZINC

La Salle 72 inch Coffee Table

61190195ZINC


P.O. Numbers

1663995

1819764

1880365

1897071

2023453

2060484

2134094

2255203

1664594

1819766

1880366

1898899

2023457

2079266

2134098

2291540

1664595

1819768

1880367

1898901

2023459

2079267

2204622

2291574

1664598

1826464

1880368

1898902

2023463

2079268

2253481

2309272

1664599

1826468

1880381

1900615

2041955

2079269

2253482

2309274

1664600

1826469

1880382

1917737

2051946

2079270

2253483

2309275

1713610

1826470

1880383

1920913

2060479

2079271

2253484

2309277

1713611

1859759

1880385

1920937

2060481

2079272

2255200

2329698

1713612

1859760

1885882

1933832

2060482

2079273

2255201

253950

1819762

1859761

1885883

1933891

2060483

2107239

2255202

259442

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee tables, cover the tables, and place the table out of the reach of children. Consumers can contact RH to receive a full refund or a free replacement table. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received reports of elevated blood lead levels in two children in two separate homes where the recalled coffee table was present. One incident was in Pittsburgh, Penn. The other incident was in Temple, Texas.

Sold At:

RH Galleries and outlet stores nationwide and online at restorationhardware.com from August 2013 through December 2017 for between $1,900 and $2,600.

Manufacturer(s):

Heritage Creations, of Gurgoan, India

Importer(s):

Restoration Hardware Inc., of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
19-717
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

