Residential Elevators Recalls to Inspect Elevators Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

The elevator cab can rise unexpectedly to the top of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing an impact hazard to consumers in the elevator cab.
Residential Elevators toll-free at 877-943-4734 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at clientservices@residentialelevators.com, or online at www.residentialelevators.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves traction residential elevators with models LLT-952, LLT-953, LLT-954 and LLT-955 shipped and installed between January 2015 and April 2017. The recalled elevators are used in consumers’ homes. “Residential Elevators” is printed on a label on the operating panel inside the elevator cab.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators and contact Residential Elevators to schedule a free inspection and, where a replacement part is needed, a free repair. Elevators that have been inspected by the company since May 2017 do not require a new inspection. Residential Elevators is able to determine whether a residential elevator is included in the recall by the consumer’s street address. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received four reports of the elevator cab rising unexpectedly to the top of the shaft. No injuries have been reported.
Residential Elevators’ dealers and home builders nationwide from January 2015 through April 2017 for between $18,000 and $50,000.
Residential Elevators Inc., of Crawfordville, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800