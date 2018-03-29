  1. Home
Residential Elevators Recalls to Inspect Elevators Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Traction elevators
Hazard:

The elevator cab can rise unexpectedly to the top of the elevator shaft and abruptly stop, posing an impact hazard to consumers in the elevator cab.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 29, 2018
Units:
About 3,700
Consumer Contact:

Residential Elevators toll-free at 877-943-4734 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at clientservices@residentialelevators.com, or online at www.residentialelevators.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves traction residential elevators with models LLT-952, LLT-953, LLT-954 and LLT-955 shipped and installed between January 2015 and April 2017. The recalled elevators are used in consumers’ homes. “Residential Elevators” is printed on a label on the operating panel inside the elevator cab.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled elevators and contact Residential Elevators to schedule a free inspection and, where a replacement part is needed, a free repair. Elevators that have been inspected by the company since May 2017 do not require a new inspection. Residential Elevators is able to determine whether a residential elevator is included in the recall by the consumer’s street address. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the elevator cab rising unexpectedly to the top of the shaft. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Residential Elevators’ dealers and home builders nationwide from January 2015 through April 2017 for between $18,000 and $50,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Residential Elevators Inc., of Crawfordville, Fla.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-733
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

